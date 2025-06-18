BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $89.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.74. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

