Top Biotech Stocks To Follow Now – June 17th

Thermo Fisher Scientific, AbbVie, and Redwire are the three Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies engaged in the research, development, and commercialization of products based on biological processes—most commonly new drugs, therapies, or diagnostic tools. Because these firms often invest heavily in early‐stage research and depend on regulatory approvals, their stock prices can be more volatile than those of established pharmaceutical or industrial companies. Investors in biotech stocks typically seek exposure to high growth potential tied to clinical trial outcomes and technological breakthroughs. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $6.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $398.65. The stock had a trading volume of 965,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,490. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $416.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $491.11.

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

ABBV stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $187.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,224,937. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.61. The company has a market cap of $331.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. AbbVie has a twelve month low of $163.52 and a twelve month high of $218.66.

Redwire (RDW)

Redwire Corporation provides critical space solutions and space infrastructure for government and commercial customers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides avionics and sensors including star trackers, sun sensors, critical for navigation, and control of spacecraft; camera systems; solar array solutions for spacecraft spanning the spectrum of size, power needs, and orbital location; and strain composite booms, coilable booms, truss structures, telescope baffles, and deployable booms to position sensors or solar arrays away from the spacecraft.

NYSE RDW traded down $3.64 on Tuesday, hitting $16.93. 11,179,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,269,075. Redwire has a 1-year low of $4.87 and a 1-year high of $26.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 2.53.

