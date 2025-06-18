iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 116.5% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the last quarter. Planning Center Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Planning Center Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.8% during the first quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $406.54 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $308.67 and a twelve month high of $419.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

