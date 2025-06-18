Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,861 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,474 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the first quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,420.70. The trade was a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total transaction of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,304.10. This trade represents a 43.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 411,970 shares of company stock valued at $42,406,693. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $101.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $107.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 11.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on BSX shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

