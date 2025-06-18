Clarius Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 97.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Bank lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 8.8% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank grew its position in Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Argus set a $510.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $542.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $515.19.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE:DE opened at $523.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $141.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $490.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.33. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

