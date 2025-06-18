BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.61 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,349,000. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $294.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $280.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

