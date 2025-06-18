The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Raised by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,372 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $42,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,147,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 116.2% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,847 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,144 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $348.74 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $363.01 and its 200-day moving average is $381.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,285.76. This trade represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.