Inscription Capital LLC Invests $366,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 667 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on MA. Wall Street Zen lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

MA opened at $569.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $558.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $544.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.27 billion, a PE ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.05. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

