Broderick Brian C Raises Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Broderick Brian C increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 9,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.3% in the first quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 106,251 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $38,940,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. This represents a 23.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Home Depot to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $348.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $363.01 and a 200-day moving average of $381.43. The firm has a market cap of $346.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $326.31 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The company had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

