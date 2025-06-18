Seed Wealth Management Inc. Has $974,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Seed Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Seed Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Dbs Bank cut Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Shares of NVO stock opened at $74.38 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $148.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 80.94% and a net margin of 34.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

