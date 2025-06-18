Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 0.4% of Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,765,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,585,273,000 after buying an additional 271,622 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,514,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $941,773,000 after buying an additional 144,217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,325,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $824,430,000 after buying an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,903,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 397,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,082,000 after buying an additional 7,196 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $629.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $579.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $594.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89 and a beta of 1.24. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $451.00 and a one year high of $648.76.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

