WD Rutherford LLC Sells 2,140 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

WD Rutherford LLC lowered its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,388.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the first quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 37,889 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,525 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth about $1,320,000. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $51.69 on Tuesday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $46.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.28.
Tractor Supply Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.77%.
Insider Transactions at Tractor Supply
In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,810 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $145,445.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,410.72. This represents a 8.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Tractor Supply from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Tractor Supply from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.02.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.
