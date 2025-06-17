AA Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

AA Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 426,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,317 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of AA Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $7,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 382.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,704,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937,232 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,095,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,817 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,715,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,794,000 after purchasing an additional 552,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,175,000 after purchasing an additional 549,179 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCT opened at $18.60 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.09 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.45.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0741 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

