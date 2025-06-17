FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,454 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,373,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after acquiring an additional 91,192 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,583,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,837,000 after buying an additional 119,593 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,418,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,827,000 after buying an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,374,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,862,000 after buying an additional 128,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 1,125,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,581,000 after acquiring an additional 55,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FS KKR Capital stock opened at $20.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.98%. The company had revenue of $400.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.