Vicus Capital Reduces Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Vicus Capital cut its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 824 shares during the period. Vicus Capital owned about 0.06% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNLA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,944,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,654 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,099,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,230,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,102,000 after buying an additional 446,400 shares during the last quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,269,000. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,499,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.98. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $49.21.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

