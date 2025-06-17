Vicus Capital Buys 717 Shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Vicus Capital increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,117,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,580,000 after buying an additional 309,753 shares during the period. Syon Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,463,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,799,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,700,000 after acquiring an additional 219,961 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,283,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,612,000 after purchasing an additional 137,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $52.39 on Tuesday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.52 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.98.
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.
