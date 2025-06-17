AA Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR)

AA Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJR – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,205 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Sound Stewardship LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 113.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,657 shares during the period. Net Worth Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 14,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 357,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJR opened at $22.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.50. Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $22.77.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1271 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. BSJR was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

