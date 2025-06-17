Vicus Capital Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Vicus Capital grew its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 476.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,921 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 2,330,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,326,000 after purchasing an additional 940,923 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,820,000. Allstate Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 564,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,368,000 after acquiring an additional 215,168 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 134,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after acquiring an additional 129,788 shares during the period. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,672,000.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYG opened at $79.52 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.08 and a 52 week high of $80.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.69 and its 200 day moving average is $78.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

