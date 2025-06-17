Vista Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $201.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $193.25 and a 200 day moving average of $196.27.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

