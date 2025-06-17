Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Louisbourg Investments Inc.

Louisbourg Investments Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,798 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,506 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $22,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 7,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $224.59 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $134.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $221.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.31.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

