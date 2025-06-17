Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF) Short Interest Update

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.8 days.

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Trading Down 1.7%

TDVXF opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Tobii Dynavox AB has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.67.

Get Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) alerts:

About Tobii Dynavox AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) develops and sells assistive technology products for communication in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company provides technology and solutions for augmentative and alternative communication for people with disabilities, such as cerebral palsy, ALS, autism and spinal cord injury.

Receive News & Ratings for Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.