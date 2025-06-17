Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF) Short Interest Update

Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TDVXF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 15th total of 92,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 162.8 days.
Tobii Dynavox AB (publ) Trading Down 1.7%
TDVXF opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. Tobii Dynavox AB has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $11.67.
