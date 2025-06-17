Copia Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN)

Copia Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:JPXN – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Copia Wealth Management owned about 0.26% of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $265,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,112,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 13,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter.

iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of JPXN stock opened at $78.10 on Tuesday. iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $64.09 and a 12 month high of $79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average is $73.71.

About iShares JPX-Nikkei 400 ETF

iShares Japan Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/TOPIX 150 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/TOPIX 150 (the Index). The Index is comprised of approximately 70% of the market value of the Japanese equity market.

