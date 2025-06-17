Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 228.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 1,969,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,309 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.26. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $59.79. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.49.

iShares MSCI China ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI China ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.5356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

