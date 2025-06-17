Stephens Consulting LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO)

Stephens Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in Oklo were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oklo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oklo in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKLO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Oklo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. CLSA raised Oklo from an “outperform” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Oklo in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Oklo Price Performance

OKLO stock opened at $65.49 on Tuesday. Oklo Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $73.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 0.58.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Oklo

In other news, Director John M. Jansen acquired 6,000 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $147,420. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $893,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,852,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,593,786.80. This trade represents a 0.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

