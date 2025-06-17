Stephens Consulting LLC Decreases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Stephens Consulting LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 79,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.50. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.52 and a 52 week high of $218.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at $11,183,398.72. This trade represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

