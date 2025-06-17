Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Soligenix Price Performance
Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $14.83.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.39). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 1,473.38%. Analysts predict that Soligenix will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Soligenix
About Soligenix
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Soligenix
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Palantir Defies Bears, Leads S&P 500 in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.