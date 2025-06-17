Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the May 15th total of 70,800 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 79,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Soligenix stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $14.83.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.39). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 223.29% and a negative net margin of 1,473.38%. Analysts predict that Soligenix will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Soligenix stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Soligenix, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SNGX Free Report ) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,729 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.04% of Soligenix worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer; SGX302, an IDR technology which is in Phase IIa study to treat mil-to-moderate Psoriasis; and SGX945 and IDR technology that is in Phase IIa protocol for the treatment of Aphthous Ulcers in Behçet's Disease.

