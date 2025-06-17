Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 10th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 6,800 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.05, for a total transaction of C$47,940.00.

On Thursday, June 5th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.10, for a total transaction of C$71,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 3rd, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total transaction of C$34,250.00.

On Wednesday, May 28th, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 5,000 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.00, for a total transaction of C$35,000.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 7,100 shares of Computer Modelling Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.00, for a total transaction of C$56,800.00.

Shares of TSE:CMG opened at C$6.79 on Tuesday. Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$6.58 and a 52 week high of C$14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.49 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.74. The company has a market capitalization of C$547.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.95%.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts downgraded shares of Computer Modelling Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computer Modelling Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$13.14.

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

