Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) EVP Christopher James Barton Buys 8,968 Shares

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher James Barton acquired 8,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,998.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 69,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,596.98. This trade represents a 14.86% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE HPP opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $389.53 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.43. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $6.29.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 62,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 8,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 8,775 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HPP has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.51.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

