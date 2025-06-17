SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the May 15th total of 65,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SPAR Group Price Performance

Shares of SGRP opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.09 million, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Get SPAR Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPAR Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPAR Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 763,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 34,242 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 231,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,794 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL raised its stake in SPAR Group by 679.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 177,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 154,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPAR Group by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 13,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SPAR Group in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 9.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SPAR Group

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers merchandising and marketing services, such as resets and cut-ins; price and inventory audits; stock replenishment and rotation services; out of stock management; promotional event setup; and display management, as well as category management and set up services comprising category and product resets; planogram maintenance; display and shelf services; and point of purchase installation and management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPAR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPAR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.