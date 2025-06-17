Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (ASX:EV1) Insider Paul Atherley Purchases 2,000,000 Shares

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited (ASX:EV1 – Get Free Report) insider Paul Atherley purchased 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.00 ($19,607.84).

Evolution Energy Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.75.

Evolution Energy Minerals Company Profile

Evolution Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Australia. It holds interest in the Chilalo Graphite project located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

