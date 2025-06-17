SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Purchased by Copia Wealth Management

Copia Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 3.5% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Copia Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 93,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,773,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 208,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,665,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after buying an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.57 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $44.39 and a 1-year high of $55.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

