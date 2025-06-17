Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA VT opened at $126.04 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.15. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $100.89 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

