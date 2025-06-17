Short Interest in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID) Increases By 37.2%

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IBID – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a growth of 37.2% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Stock Performance

IBID opened at $26.07 on Tuesday. iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $28.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBID. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,000. Finally, Jim Saulnier & Associates LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $296,000.

iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Oct 2027 Term TIPS ETF (IBID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities maturing between January and October 2027. The fund will terminate in October 2027.

