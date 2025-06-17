Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) CFO Sells $70,160.08 in Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.84, for a total transaction of $70,160.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,869.92. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Katherine Irene Fogertey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 12th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $504,350.44.

On Tuesday, May 13th, Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 180 shares of Shake Shack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $20,709.00.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.64 and a 200-day moving average of $110.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.50 and a beta of 1.77. Shake Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.93 and a twelve month high of $139.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shake Shack Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 106,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Shake Shack by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,531,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHAK shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $155.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised shares of Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

