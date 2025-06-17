Promising Water Stocks To Watch Now – June 16th

PepsiCo, RTX, and Coca-Cola are the three Water stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Water stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves the treatment, distribution, infrastructure or management of water resources. By investing in these equities—ranging from utilities and pipeline operators to membrane manufacturers and water‐technology firms—investors gain exposure to an essential, inelastic resource with growing global demand. Because water is fundamental to life, agriculture and industry, water stocks are often viewed as a defensive play tied to long-term sustainability trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Water stocks within the last several days.

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.15. 5,384,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,673,251. The firm has a market cap of $179.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.63 and its 200 day moving average is $144.96. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $127.75 and a 1 year high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.41. 4,795,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,398,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.63. RTX has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $149.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

NYSE:KO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $70.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,846,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,862,259. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.56 and a 200-day moving average of $67.89. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $60.62 and a 52-week high of $74.38.

