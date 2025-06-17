Inscription Capital LLC Invests $921,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $720,730,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.0%
Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $179.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $188.16.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
