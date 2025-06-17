Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 324 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 9.7% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $603.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $592.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $572.03 and its 200-day moving average is $582.95. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $484.00 and a one year high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

