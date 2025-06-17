JLB & Associates Inc. Has $32.64 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

JLB & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 4.6% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $32,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 14,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $585.05, for a total transaction of $8,220,537.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,196,757.55. The trade was a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Citigroup upped their target price on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.00.

Mastercard Stock Up 1.2%

MA stock opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $544.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

