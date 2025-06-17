Chicago Capital LLC Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $331,591,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $603.76 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $592.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $572.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.