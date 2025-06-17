BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB) Short Interest Down 32.5% in May

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:XB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 32.5% from the May 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of XB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,000. BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $36.93 and a 52 week high of $40.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.22.

Institutional Trading of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 412.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 43,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,609 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,135,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% in the 1st quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 20,707 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 119.1% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter.

About BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The BondBloxx B Rated USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (XB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index that specifically invests in USD-denominated corporate bonds with a credit rating of B (or its equivalent), based on an average of three main credit rating providers.

