Five Oceans Advisors Sells 8,780 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Five Oceans Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

