QRG Capital Management Inc. Has $15.86 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,916 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $15,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,761,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,951,353,000 after purchasing an additional 380,299 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,988,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,379,568,000 after purchasing an additional 627,422 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,594,216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,763,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,527,867,000 after purchasing an additional 631,761 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,641,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,141,000 after purchasing an additional 346,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

HON opened at $224.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $144.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.88. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.36 and a 1 year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

