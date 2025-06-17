Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR) Issues Earnings Results

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:SENR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SENR remained flat at $0.04 during trading on Tuesday. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Applied Digital: Now the High-Stakes Race to Build Begins
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Zscaler Upgraded: Wall Street Forecasts 26% More Upside
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The Bottom Is in for Powerfleet: An Intelligent Time to Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.