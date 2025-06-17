WD Rutherford LLC Sells 146 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

WD Rutherford LLC decreased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,704 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 2.4% of WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $556.98 and a 200 day moving average of $544.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.00.

In other news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. This trade represents a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total transaction of $85,417.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,394.75. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,645 shares of company stock valued at $26,979,801. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

