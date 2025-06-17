PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.5% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 50,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price objective on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.4%

NASDAQ PEP opened at $131.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $180.91. The firm has a market cap of $180.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 83.68%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

