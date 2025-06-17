Vicus Capital Sells 12,502 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vicus Capital decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,236,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,502 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Vicus Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $93,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $197,000. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,238,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,829,000 after purchasing an additional 48,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 17.4%

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $81.92 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $138.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

