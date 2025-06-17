Chicago Capital LLC Purchases 27,206 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,206 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Lipe & Dalton grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 2,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 35,694 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.17.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.93. The company has a market capitalization of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $31.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.64%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

