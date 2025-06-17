Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Sold by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,554 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 13,815 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.7% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 14,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 71,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $37,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $6,022,224,000. Finally, Landing Point Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $568.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $556.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $544.29. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $594.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $640.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.86, for a total transaction of $549,372.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,844.40. The trade was a 3.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.18, for a total value of $5,545,361.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,379,709.18. This trade represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,645 shares of company stock worth $26,979,801. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.