Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by AA Financial Advisors LLC

AA Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. AA Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 68,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 14,879 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Investment Management boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 667.8% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 91,662 shares during the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

