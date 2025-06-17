WD Rutherford LLC Sells 255 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WD Rutherford LLC lessened its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises 1.8% of WD Rutherford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WD Rutherford LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Argus decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $610.00 price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $605.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:TMO opened at $405.15 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $390.50 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $152.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $416.55 and a 200-day moving average of $491.11.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.